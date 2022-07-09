Search

09 Jul 2022

Listen: Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin: 'We weren’t losing that game'

Donegal have suffered recurring heartbreak against Dublin in recent seasons, but today had their plans laid out to perfection to win the All-Ireland quarter-final convincingly

Listen: Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin: 'We weren’t losing that game'

Reporter:

Alan Foley

09 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

With Donegal having been beaten by Dublin in each of their last two TG4 Ladies Senior Championships, there was a feeling that perhaps it might've been a case of third time lucky.

In 2020, following a freakish loss to Dublin at Breffni Park, Niamh McLaughlin admits she couldn’t bring herself to watch the recording back. Dublin’s Sinead Aherne curled a right-footed strike towards the posts but the ball struck the upright and somehow spun past Denise McElhinney for one of the most unusual goals you’re likely to see. McLaughlin, eventually, had a peek.

Last year in Carrick-on-Shannon, Donegal started well and were 1-2 to 0-0 in front before Dublin reeled them in, in a painful type of death by a thousand cuts type of way. McLaughlin, the captain, stood with her hands on her hips wondering what her side had to do following a 2-12 to 207 loss.

Donegal play it to perfection to oust Dublin and reach All-Ireland semi-finals

Maxi Curran's side put in one of their best ever showings to completely upset the form book and set themselves up for a Croke Park semi-final

Today though, it wasn't a case of third time lucky, as Donegal turned in one of its greatest showings to completely outfox Dublin and win 3-7 to 1-7 and seal only a second ever All-Ireland semi-final spot, having also made the last four in 2018. 

"We know Dublin well and we’ve come across them this last couple of years at the same stage here," McLaughlin said afterwards. We got the tactics spot on, we stuck to the plan and we played for the 60 minutes. That was the main thing. We’ve a habit of letting other teams have their spell and we didn’t really let that happen today.

"We knew that if we didn’t concede early, then we could keep it tight and worked the breaks well. I just knew from the work we had done we weren’t losing the game. We weren’t losing that game."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media