15 Oct 2022

Oldest Portlaoise school celebrates 175th birthday in Laois

Past pupil Seamus Whelan spots himself in the photo display. Photo: Lynda Kiernan

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

15 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois school has turned 175 years old, and has been celebrating the birthday in a big way.

St Mary's CBS in Portlaoise opened in 1847 at the height of the famine, to give boys a chance at a secondary school education and a better life.

From that start in Tower Hill by the Christian Brothers, teaching in a two room cabin, they now have some 800 pupils in a top facility campus on the Borris Road shared with Scoil Chríost Rí girls secondary school.

The staff and pupils have been celebrating all week, kicking it off with this uplifting video of them forming the number 175 on their playing pitch.

Past pupils have been calling by, including Australian rules player Zach Tuohy, Army lieutenant Oliver Clear, Garda Inspector Diarmuid Lalor, journalist Cathal O'Sullivan and sports lecturer Colm Clear.

A podcast has also been made by pupils, a night of music was held in past pupil PJ Kavanagh's pub on Friday night, again with the talents of past pupils in bands like The Jury and The Big Spoon.

On Saturday, St Mary's Past Pupils Union Captain's Prize took place at Mountrath Golf Club. 

Principal Maura Murphy spoke at an exhibition of fascinating photographs on Friday night October 14.

"This is the only place I ever wanted to teach. Our students now are part of the next history, they will be on the photos in 25 years for the 200th anniversary. In my 41 years in the school I have seen a lot of changes.

"History tells us there were four more schools in Portlaoise in 1847, all probably private, they are not here any more. Why did CBS survive? We just did. There were playing fields added in 1805. When I arrived Brother Howard was doing bingo to make money for science labs. The Brothers left in 1991 and we moved to a Board of Management system. In 2010 we came here and had everything we could possibly want. 12 years ago today was our official opening.

"We've expanded to meet the needs of the community. We are a very wealthy society compared to the 1840s. I've a fantastically unbelievably hard working staff and three autism rooms now and that is also about meeting needs of the community," Ms Murphy said.

She unveiled a new school crest, designed by pupils Dan Culloty and Padraig Delaney, helped by art teacher Sarah Williams.

Also speaking was past pupil David O'Brien, whose father Mícheál spent his career teaching in St Mary's CBS.

"This school holds a special place in our family history that began 75 years ago. If my father was here he would be proud. The school began in the time of the great famine, a time of hardship and poverty. People of little means were given the opportunity to improve their lives by the religious orders.

"My grandfather Michael had the privilege of a scholarship to Nenagh CBS in 1905. He taught in New Ross for 40 years. My father and brother were taught by him. My father followed him to UCC and came in 1950 to Portlaoise CBS, to the primary school of the CBS. In 1967 free education was introduced by Donagh O'Malley, one of the greatest acts ever undertaken by a Minister. 

"I was no stranger to the school before I joined as a pupil in 1981. There was a vibrancy to the school. Brother PJ Howard had plans to rebuild it but they never materialised. I was one of 90 first years. I remember the first computer, I was brought to look at it. We had a school bus driven by Mick Reynolds and we were brought to see Ireland play matches. My father retired in 1994 and this year marks the end of my association as my second son David does his Leaving Cert. We are grateful for the work and support of the teachers, and it is important we celebrate this finest school," he said.

Leo Hogan represents the Edmund Rice Schools Trust (ERST) and also spoke on the evening, giving the history of Edmund Rice and why he began his first school back in 1802 in Waterford to help poor boys.

"Now at this spot, we look back on his legacy, and our job is to ensure that that rich heritage is carried forward, of the Irish language, Irish music and gaelic games," he said.

