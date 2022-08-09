If you have already decided going to Spain on hols this summer, I will give you some good advices before than take your exactly destination to visit my country.
-n Avoid at any time coming to the South of the country due to the currently heatwave which are suffering the consequences all over Europe. Although some resorts as Costa del Sol in Andalusia (Benalmádena, Marbella, Torremolinos ...) are really top-class indeed; you may hñio9 42EAear their 40ºC in the afternoon. That's why have a siesta is so popular here in the South. Nothing better than a nap after lunch ...
i highly recommend you ''Playa de La Concha'' (La Concha Beach) in San Sebastian, Gipuzkoa (Basque Country); ''Playa karraspio'' (Karraspio Beach), in Leketio, Biskay (Basque Country); ''Playa El Sardinero'' (El Sardinero Beach) in Santander, Cantabria; ''Praia Das Catedrais'' (The Cathedrals Beach) in Lugo, Galicia or ''Playa del Silencio'' (The Silence Beach) in Asturias.
All of them are Nothern resorts from Spain. Climate conditions are much more bearable in this part of the country, especially at night; so you can have a nice night sleep.
David Valadés, Spain.
pecholata6ath@gmail.com
