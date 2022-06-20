Search

22 Jun 2022

IN PICTURES: Laois dancer with Autism welcomed by President Higgins

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

20 Jun 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A little Laois Irish dancer met the President of Ireland this week after getting a personal invitation.

Stradbally girl Sophia Farrell, 9, met the President Michael D Higgins, his wife Sabina and beloved dogs Bród and Misneach, at their home in Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin.

It is the latest of Sophia's efforts to raise awareness about the struggles faced by children with hidden disabilities like Autism.

She overcame her own Autism issues to follow her dream and become an Irish Dancer, winning an Open Leinster championship last March. Back then she shared her story with the Leinster Express, kickstarting her personal campaign to raise national awareness for other children coping with issues.

Read her original story below.

'Dreams can come true' Laois girl with Autism wins Irish dancing title

She was accompanied up to the Áras by her father Kristian, stepdad Andrew and her grandparents, on Saturday afternoon June 18.

She even got to dance for the President and Mrs Higgins.

“Sophia enjoyed every moment. She brought doggy treats for the Presidents' dogs and gifts for the President and his wife. She got to dance for them, a privilege she will cherish forever,” her mother Monica said.

Sophia asked President Higgins to help her make people more accepting, understanding and kinder. She told him some of her own struggles and the difficulties she faces daily.

A pupil of the Lynam School of Irish Dance, Sophia told the President how she loves dancing and praised her suppportive teachers.

Fun for all the family at the Old Fort Festival!

“He was so empathetic with her and reassured her that he would continue to promote equality and inclusion, as he has done his entire career,” Monica said.

It follows Sophia's trip to Dáil Éireann in May, by invitation to meet the Minister of State for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte, and also a commemoration by Laois County Council to award Sophia for her achievement and campaign efforts.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media