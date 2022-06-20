Search

22 Jun 2022

IN PICTURES: Laois school helps launch library playground story trail

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

20 Jun 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois children are being invited to enjoy a story trail around their local playground this summer, thanks to their library.

Laois Libraries are bringing the library service outdoors again this summer.

As part of the Summer Stars reading programme, Erika McGann’s book, “Wee Donkey’s Treasure Hunt”, will be coming
to playgrounds and parks across the county for the summer holidays.

Fun for all the family at the Old Fort Festival!

The book will be up on boards so that families can walk around and read the book about Wee Donkey’s travels around Ireland and her rather surprising souvenirs.

Children can also pick up a quiz at their local library to test their skills, as well as a postcard to write on or colour in.

The Story Stroll was launched on Friday June 10 in Mountmellick's playground at 10.30am with the help by pupils from The Rock National School.

Scroll through these lovely photographs taken by Denis Byrne.

County Librarian Bernie Foran and guest author Erika McGann came to the launch. Erika delighted the class with a reading of her book.

The Story stroll will be in the following locations on these dates:

Mountmellick playground June 10 – 30.
Portlaoise Town Park June 11 –  August 31.
Rathdowney Playground July 2 – July 14.
Mountrath Playground July 16 – 21.
Abbeyleix Playground July 23 – August 4.
Stradbally Playground August 6 – 11.
Portarlington Park  August 13 – 31.

Get the child seat in your car checked for free in Laois

Meanwhile the annual Summer Stars reading adventure runs over the summer holidays and is free for all children aged 12 and under. There are free events from Lego to comics and crafts to a Pet Farm. There will also be free craft bags to collect. Participants can sign up for free at their local library and win awards for reading books this summer.

Laois County Library Service and the Story Stroll are supported by Creative Laois as part of the Creative Ireland Programme (2017-2022) in partnership with Laois County Council.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media