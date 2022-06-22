Laois Vintage all set for spectacular €1 million 25th run

Laois Vintage Ltd will celebrate its 25 anniversary in spectacular fashion with a €1 million run for Laois Hospice.

They announced details of their upcoming Sponsored Road Run, in aid of Laois Hospice, at their launch at Treacy’s Bar & Restaurant, The Heath last weekend.

This year’s Sponsored Road Run will take place from Treacy’s Bar & Restaurant, on Saturday, August 13 at 10am.

“This, the premier of vintage road runs, was founded in 1996, and in the previous 24 years of fundraising Laois Vintage has raised €966,598 for Laois Hospice. This year as they celebrate their 25th Anniversary it is our desired wish to reach the 1 Million Euro mark, and while we are all too mindful of the financial pressures presently being faced, we are again appealing for your generosity in whatever way you can for this very necessary charity,” organisers said.

“Also, for those who wish to donate electronically, we have added the iDonate QR Code fundraising system. So, anyone now wishing to donate in this way, can do so by scanning the code from our Facebook page or from the many posters being displayed,” they explained.

“For our car run, and as it’s our 25th Anniversary, we feel it’s appropriate that we remain within our county, so we are planning a Circuit of Laois, which will take in a scenic drive through the Slieve Blooms, and its surrounds, with an official stop off at Camross. For our shorter drive for tractor enthusiasts we have organised a leisurely drive to Mountrath, with our stop-off at the Deadman’s Inn, before returning to Treacy’s via Portlaoise,” they said.

All vehicles will return to Treacy’s where complimentary meals, hosted by the Treacy family, will be served and commemorative plaques will be distributed to each participant between 3.30 and 4pm.

“As always, we like to assure our sponsors and supporters that all monies raised by Laois Vintage will be donated directly to Laois Hospice, and members of the public who give so generously can also be confident that each and every donation received will go solely and exclusively to Laois Hospice care,” organisers stated.

">

“Anyone having not joined us in the past, or having not received an Entry Form, are always very welcome to join us, however a donation on the day towards Laois Hospice will be appreciated,” they concluded.

Completed entry forms can be forwarded to Noelle Graham, Brockley House, Brockley Park, Stradbally, Co Laois. Tel: 086 8189204.