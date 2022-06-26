In Pictures: Dine comfortably in divine Durrow at new Laois outdoor amenity

The ever welcoming village of Durrow has another new amenity that will help locals and visitors enjoy the ambiance of the scenic south Laois village.

Monday, June 20 saw the Cathlaoireach of Laois County Council Cllr Conor Bergin officially opening Durrow Outdoor Dining Facility joined by public representatives, council staff and local people including members of the Durrow Tidy Towns.

In mid-2021, Laois County Council applied to Fáilte Ireland for financial assistance under the Local Authority Weatherproofing and Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme.

The purpose of the scheme being to develop streets and public spaces to facilitate outdoor dining, enabling access to outdoor seating for extended periods throughout the year.

Durrow is one of just 38 locations throughout Ireland benefited under the scheme. The Durrow amenity which received €32,348 in funding.

Laois County Council says the implementation of the Local Authority Weatherproofing and Outdoor Dining Enhancement scheme is hugely beneficial for towns and cities around Ireland, enhancing infrastructure and allowing local hospitality businesses to adapt and develop their offering.

Thanks were extended to the Laois County Council and local County Councillors led by Cllr Ollie Clooney in getting this facility to Durrow.

Great credit was give to local craftsman Seamus Stapleton and his staff in “Take a Bough” carpenter service.