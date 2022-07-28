IN PICTURES: Ukraine culture day in Laois school

A Laois town held a Cultural Ukraine event last week, to show their solidarity and support to the Ukrainian community who are temporarily living in the area during the war in their country.
St Patrick's boys national school decorated their hall in the Ukraine flag colours of blue and yellow for a Cultural Ukraine Day on July 23.
There was Ukrainian food, an Art space, Poetic readings, Irish music, Ukrainian dancing and an exhibition of children’s drawings for the afternoon.
Photographer Michael Scully was there for the Leinster Express.
Scroll through our gallery of photos from the afternoon.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.