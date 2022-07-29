IN PICTURES: Laois village's comhaltas champions set for All Ireland Fleadh

A small Laois village is punching above its size and sending a strong contingent of talented Irish traditional musicians to the All Ireland Fleadh next weekend in Mullingar.

Camross Comhaltas will have dozens of competitors, who are now gathering and rehearsing several times a week to hone their skills and bring home All Ireland glory to Laois.

Catherine Lalor is their PRO.

"We wish our players all the best, it is a huge honour to be heading to Mullingar. They had to win at the Laois Fleadh and then the Leinster Fleadh in Portlaoise. We are all very proud of them.

"They have put in enormous work and practice to prepare. This is the first All Ireland Fleadh since 2019 and they have come back from the pandemic with a bang. They all have excellent talent.

"A huge thanks to their teacher Shona Nevin, Gina Reedy and Patricia Clarke, and to all the parents who support them on their journey. It is a very proud time for Camross Comhaltas," she said.

The young performers will start off on Wednesday August 1 when their Ceoltóirí Sliabh Bladhma group performs on the non competitive Gig Rig stage at 6.30pm. That group includes former child members of Camross Comhaltas now in their twenties who are going along to support new young members and give a resounding performance.

Members will be performing from Friday onwards in competitions. They include:

Camross CCE U12 Ceili Band,

U12 Grúpaí Cheol,

Jack Higgins in the U12 Button Accordion and U12 Melodeon,

Trio U12: Jack Higgins, Polly and Laya Nolan.

Bodhrán: Rian Nolan

U12 Flute, U12 Newly Composed and U12 Flute Airs: Polly Nolan

U15 English Singing, U15 Irish Singing: Laura Scott.

Senior Button Accordion: Conor Nevin.

Senior Trio: David, Ellen and Maeve Scott.

Senior Duet: Senan Shortall and Naoise Kettle.

Céili Band: St Aidan's Camross.

Grupaí Ceol: Roundwood Gaels Camross.

Senior Céile Band: The Grange Camross CCE.

Some 500,000 people are expected to descend on Mullingar over the week long All Ireland Fleadh 2022.