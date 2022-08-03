In Pictures: Laois gardai ground truck with tyres as bald as Formula 1 slicks

A truck halted at a checkpoint in Laois had four bald tyres when stopped near the Tipperary border, according to Gardai.
The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement after a operaration carried out on Wednesday, August 3 with the Road Safety Authority.
"Laois Roads Policing Unit conducting Checkpoints with inspectors from the RSA in Borris-in-Ossory today stopped a HGV with four completely worn tyres.
"Fixed Charge Notices issued and vehicle grounded until defects rectified," said the guards.
A chart published by gardai shows that a tyre that has between 0 and 2mms of thread requires immediate attention.
Pictures provided by Laois guards appear to show that the tyres had zero threading.
Scroll through images above to see the evidence gathered at the checkpoint.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.