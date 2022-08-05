PROPERTY WATCH: €550,000 to buy Laois convent and church

A long vacated Laois convent with a Gothic church has come on the commercial market for €550,000.

The long idle former Presentation convent and church are prominant buildings on the Main Street of Electric Picnic town Stradbally.

They measure 8,000 sq feet.

Both are for sale for a price of €550,000.

The auctioneer describes them as landmarks in the town.

"The site runs parallel with Main Street and extends northeast towards the Stradbally River. The existing former Presentation Convent is a terraced twelve-bay three-storey convent built circa 1880 with integral carriageway access to the rear.

"The building extends to the rear comprising a five-bay two storey return with bellcote over gable. The property includes several single storey sheds and out buildings to the rear.

"To the southeast, a gable fronted Gothic Revival Catholic chapel built C. 1890 is also included in the property folio. The existing convent building is on the Laois County Council records of Protected Structures Reference RPS234. The Presentation Convent Chapel is also on the records of Protected Structures Reference RPS746 Both Structures are registered on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage Chapel - 12900426 Convent - 12900427.

"The existing convent building has been unoccupied for many years. It is noted within Council records that there is a collective desire to have the structure brought back into use and that a community facility might be included in any future proposals for the site.

"A previous planning application (Ref: 02156) to convert the convent building into a hostel was deemed withdrawn on the basis of further information request having not been complied with. There are no records of any other planning applications associated with this site or the property."