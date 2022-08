PHOTOS: Electric Picnic unveil Trailer Park line-up

The fun and madness of Trailer Park at Electric Picnic will return with an exciting line-up this September.

Festival Republic are keeping the announcements coming thick and fast, with Trailer Park revealed on Tuesday, August 9.

Trailer Park is Electric Picnic's world of graceful lunacy, a haven of hilarious caravans, utilitarian mobile homes that have undergone surgery, vans re-functioned, campers converted. Collectively they create a metropolis of tiny venues, interactive cultural outposts, fun-clinics and oddball theatres. It is anchored by the Mobile Home Stage, quite literally a stage set in the form of a ‘static’ complete with bedroom, kitchen, lavatory and lounge.

Artists include: Attention Bebe, Yard, Jyellowl, Cable Street Collective, Interskalactic, Acid Granny, Scribds, Stoat, Post Punk Podge, Cooks But We’re Chefs, Onion Boys, Toshin, The Deadlians, The 45s, Harvest, Clara Treacy, Scustin, Cherym, Luna Boys, The Pearly Whites, Manden Express and Branwen.

The place to go to truly experience the soul of Electric Picnic, Trailer Park is about unchecked laughter, live music that lifts you to the sky, and random encounters with some of the most ridiculous installations anywhere in Ireland.

Nun of That will bring you back to the good auld days of Irish sex education where nun's rule the school.

Come to your Census will set the alarms in the Office of Data Protection.

The Vaniel O’Donnell Experience will thrill hardened cynics with something for everyone.

Escape the Movies will lock guests in their caravan, with a list of riddles to get out.

The Snug will invite participants to dress up in old shawls and paddy caps, with pipes and newspapers.

Caravan Mambo is a live DJ set in a caravan, inspired by the Ibiza music scene.

Rocket is a wonky-looking shuttle, made with ‘only the best materials’, offering space travel

Direct Provision Hotel Limbo is a commentary on the disgraceful system we offer to asylum seekers, from the makers of the Popemobile, Brexit Border Control and Garda Checkpoint

Seagulls will steal your chips and your discarded crap and make an unsavoury nest in the middle of everything.

Troll under the Sea is an underwater caravan that will bring you into the deep, for a little eco talk.

Terrible Terry presents The EP Open 2022, a nine hole golf course run by a rag tag group of crap golfers.

Caravanaoke will cram you all in, give you a song, and ensure chaos ensues.

Blindfold Maze will take place inside a caravan, disoriented, blindfolded and deprived of hearing.

Quizivan returns with it’s infamous and glamorous TV quiz

Ceili Kitchen where ‘out the back’ trad is in full swing.

Car + Van is a Frankenstein sculpture of Mini and Monza

Who Let the Dad’s Out? – who let them back, more like?

Deadly Disco is a bike that circles Trailer Park looking for a corner to set up in.

Boogie Woogie competes for the 70s/80s dancer

Band Wagon offers a recording studio in a caravan to passersby

Redneck Mobile Home sees the obnoxious occupants of the dirtiest mobile home in Trailer Park return.

Electric Picnic returns to the Cosby estate in Stradbally county Laois on September 2 to 4. The final line-up will be revealed this Friday to the already sold out festival.