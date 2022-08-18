Laois library gains its wings thanks to talented art students

A Laois library has gained beautiful fairy wings, thanks to art students from the local secondary school.
Students in Mountmellick Community School, led by art teacher Ruth Williams, have painted a colourful mural including wings made for people to pose in front of.
The mural is in the sensory garden of Mountmellick library, itself worth a visit as it is filled with biodiversity friendly planting and sensory items to enjoy.
The mural was created over the summer, based on the lyrics of Dana's Eurovision winning song All Kinds of Everything.
Librarian Edel Heffernan is pictured trying out the wings for size.
The library has thanked the secondary school for the beautiful artwork.
Mountmellick Tidy Towns has also praised it warmly.
"Wow, this beautiful Mural and Sensory garden are well worth a visit at Mountmellick Public Library. It was a collaboration between the Library and the art students from Mountmellick Community School under the guidance of their art teacher, Ruth Williams. Well done everyone," they said.
