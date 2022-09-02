Search

02 Sept 2022

IN PICTURES: Laois Leaving Cert delight for Portlaoise College

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

02 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Portlaoise College secondary school had a total of 80 Leaving Cert students receiving their long awaited results this year.

The school reports that while students had the option to collect their results on the Leaving Cert online portal at 10 am, most of the class of 2022 at Portlaoise College decided to come into the school and celebrate with their peers and teachers.

The elation was evident at Portlaoise College on Friday morning, despite most students having already opening their results online as opposed to getting a paper certificate in school.

Among the high scorers (pictured) are Conor Daly who received over 550 points and hopes to study BioTech Engineering, and Victoria Ceban who received over 540 points and hopes to study Medical Science in NUI Galway.

The Principal is Noel Daly.

“On behalf of all the staff at Portlaoise College, I would like to congratulate all our students receiving their Leaving Certificate results today. Well done to the Leaving Cert Class of 2022 as many of our students received exceptional results. 80 students
received their results today and we had a record % of students achieve 500+ points.

"Today’s results represent the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and resilience from our students and the wider school community. Their achievements should be celebrated, and the support of their families recognised.

"Today is a happy and very affirming conclusion to their second-level schooling at Portlaoise College and a launch pad to further and higher education or other career opportunities. Our students will be embarking on various third level college courses primary teaching, engineering, business, science and law. All in Portlaoise College are delighted for the class of ‘22 and wish them continued success in the next phase of their lives,” he said.

