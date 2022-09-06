IN PICTURES: Laois set to welcome 300,000 for National and World Ploughing Championships

Electric Picnic with 70,000 party goers was another huge success in Laois but it is only in the ha'penny place compared to the next event in the county.

The National and World Ploughing Championships kick off on September 20, covering 800 acres, just a hedge away from the fields that hosted Electric Picnic campsites and carparks.

The organisers expect 100,000 to 150,000 visitors - per day! That could be four times the numbers that descended on Stradbally last weekend.

The National Ploughing Association gave the media a preview of the event returning to Laois for the first time since 2015, and after a two year halt due to the pandemic.

The rolling Ratheniska fields are being converted into a small city, with some 37km of metal tracks already laid out and filling up fast with marquees. A huge team have been on site since July.

The event will cost some €4 million to put on, and is hoped to at least break even, given the rising cost of materials.

Image below courtesy of NPA.

Launching the event was NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh, a proud Laois woman.

“The Championships not only provides a national stage for showcasing all things that are great about Ireland but also brings together people from all sectors of Irish society both rural and urban, to enjoy three days immersed in country living," she said.

Laois Offaly Kildare Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlan joked that he's been lectured by Anna May McHugh for the past ten years on how to organise traffic plans.

"I wish she'd go to counties I'm not in charge of," he joked.

"We should be proud of this championships, and celebrate it. It will be my last. It will welcome 100,000 people a day, and no crome. There is no other place on this world you can't put 100,000 people and not have someone stealing.

"We do get serious traffic problems, but that's from people rolling down their windows and asking 'do you know Tom our local Garda'," he added.

Minister of State Seán Fleming TD spoke at the launch, noting how the World Championships were lined up for Russia but were changed due to its illegal invasion of Ukraine, with Ireland asked to host the event instead.

“The National and World Ploughing Championships are very welcome to County Laois. I would like to congratulate the National Ploughing Association for their quick organisational skills in pulling this world event together at short notice. The event will provide a welcome substantial boost to the economy. There will be over 1,700 trade exhibitions at the event. They will showcase the very best of Irish food, farming and culture for the world to see. It will be a major machinery and livestock exhibition. I wish the National Ploughing Championships all the success and we look forward to seeing a large attendance for what will be a very enjoyable event for all.”