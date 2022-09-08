Search

08 Sept 2022

IN PICTURES: Laois secondary school welcomes new first years

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

08 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois secondary school recently welcomed its new First Year students, noting the sigificance of facemasks no longer being mandatory after over two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mountrath Community School's Meitheal Sixth Year guidance group helped the new students to settle in, as the sun shone down on August 25.

Kathryn O'Brien is Principal.

"It was such a significant day, as it is no longer mandatory to wear a face mask. Students can wear one if they choose to. There was great energy and a real sense of looking forward to taking part in all the extracurricular, events, sports and trips for the first time since the pandemic," she said. 

She added that there was wonderful to see how happy and engaged all the first years were on their first day.

Mrs O Brien praised the Meitheal leaders.

"They are always so good, like an older brother or sister, answering questions and showing the group around the school.  We always receive very encouraging feedback on the incredible work of the Meitheal leaders from students, parents and teachers.  A great new start to a new academic year for all," the Mountrath principal said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media