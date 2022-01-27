Search

27 Jan 2022

PHOTO GALLERY AND RESULTS: Over 250 students take part in Laois Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships

Brian Lowry

27 Jan 2022

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Emo Court was the venue for the Laois Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships. After a two year absence, students really enjoyed their return to action. As usual, Emo Court grounds looked magnificent, and coupled with the sunny weather - it was a magnificent outing for students, teachers and organisers alike.

Almost 270 students participated, and there was some fine competitive action - both for the individual top-6 medals, and the three team categories.

A big thank you to Valerie Cloonan and OPW Emo Court for facilitating us once again. Thanks also to Willie and Joe from Laois Red Cross, who had a few incidents to attend to. Also to Adrian in Enviraloo, who was able to respond at short notice as there was a water leak on the main supply to Emo Court and toilets were not available.

Great work by our Finish Officials who were kept busy recording all the results and presenting the medals - Damien and Elaine Browne, John Scully and Liz Jago from Oughaval AC; Urusla O'Malley, Aidan O'Shea and Michael Delaney from Portlaoise AC; Anyes Connolly and Aidan McGee from St Michaels AC and Claire Hyland from Emo Rath AC.

Thanks to the Course Markers, Marshals and Race Starts - Peter Maher and Harry Allen Ballyfin AC; Martin McDonald Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC; David Foley Oughaval AC and David Keenan Emo Rath.

Thanks to our Photographer - Allanagh Foley Oughaval AC and our PA - Tom Dunne Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC, who kept the programme moving along, and kept spectators informed of athletes names.

A big thank you to all the teachers, and a big well-done to all the students who participated so enthusiastically, and made it such a great day.

Next up is the South Leinster Schools Cross Country, which takes place next Wednesday February 2nd, in Carlow. Most of the athletes who competed here in Emo Court will be very competitive in these South Leinsters, and will be well capable of progressing onward to the Leinster and All-Ireland Championships.

The results are as follows; 

