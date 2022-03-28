Search

30 Mar 2022

PICTURES: Laois little hero, birthday boy Dan is mascot for footballers

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

28 Mar 2022 12:33 PM

The little Laois boy who spurred the nation to donate millions for medical treatment, enjoyed a special moment thanks to Laois GAA last weekend.

Dan Donoher together with Noah and Leon Bergin were masots for the Laois senior football team in their game against Longford in O'Moore Park.

Laois GAA posted these lovely pictures of the boys enjoying the big day, where unfortunately Laois lost the game. Read match report below.

"A silver lining in a dark cloud! Meet our 3 brilliant mascots for the last game of the league - Dan Donoher, Noah & Leon Bergin.Unfortunately not the result we all hoped for but a huge thank you to all the footballers who gave up their time to meet our mascots!".

Dan Donoher is celebrating his third birthday on March 28, with parents Aisling and Niall and baby sister Sophie.

It is two years since #DoItForDan spurred Ireland into raising €3.3 million for Dan Donoher's care during lockdown. Dan continues to defy his debilitating condition SMA Type 1. 

Laois relegated to Division four as O'Loughlin's Longford send them down

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3

