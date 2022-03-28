IN PICTURES: Laois Carlow school support injured Ukraine soldiers

A Laois secondary school has raised €1,600 to support injured Ukrainian soldiers.

Knockbeg College boys school on the Laois Carlow border has praised its prefects and Transition Year students for holding a bake sale and non-uniform day, raising the cash for the Revived Soldiers Ukraine charity.

"A massive thanks to our prefects and TY students who raised a total of €1600 for the Revived Soldiers Ukraine Charity.

"This non-profit organisation provides medical care to injured Ukranian soldiers, if necessary also helping them in receiving medical help in other countries. They are involved in the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers and support their families. They supply emergency medical aid to various hospitals treating soldiers.

The school said that the charity organisation is highly regarded in Ukraine.

"It received the highest civilian reward in Ukraine, the Order of Princess Ohla from Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2021.

"Our students organised a non-uniform day and bake sale on Wednesday to raise much needed funds. We would like to thank everyone who contributed to this worthy cause," the school said.

They also celebrated Seachtain na Gaeilge over several weeks in the school, with dances, sports events and a poster competition.

“We had a few dochreidte weeks for Seachtain na Gaeilge at Coláiste Muire Cnoc Beag. Bhí an-chraic agus spraoi againn! We enjoyed various competitions and activities such as an puc fada, cic fada, dúshlán trasnán, céilí le Bliain 1, Tráth na gceist agus comórtas postaer. Míle buíochas do na daltaí, foireann na scoile agus do gach duine sa roinn Gaeilge! Ní neart go cur le chéile Coláiste Muire Cnoc Beag abú!,” the school said.