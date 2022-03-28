Search

IN PICTURES: Birthday fun for little Laois hero Dan Donoher

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

28 Mar 2022 11:33 PM

Little Laois boy Dan Donoher, who inspired a nation to donate millions to his medical treatment during the first Covid lockdown, has celebrated a big birthday that his family feared he would never see.

Dan Donoher celebrated his third birthday on March 28, with his parents Aisling and Niall and baby sister Sophie and wider family.

It is two years since #DoItForDan spurred Ireland into raising €3.3 million for Dan Donoher's care during lockdown.

While it was later sadly discovered that Dan had become incompatible with the potential lifesaving treatment in the USA, he continues to defy his debilitating condition SMA Type 1. 

Aisling posted these lovely photographs of Dan enjoying his Peppa Pig birthday cake. 

"This little legend turns 3 today

Happy Birthday Dan, we love you and are so proud of you

What a rollarcoaster it's been," she said. 

Dan was also chosen as mascot for the Laois senior football team last weekend, along with Laois twins Noah and Leon Bergin. 

See more below.

