In Pictures: Laois town hosts feast of entertainment in the open air

Locals gathered in Mountrath for Faoin Spéir , an outdoor entertainment staged by the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise.
The countywide event was developed by the Centre in partnership with Music Generation Laois and Laois Arts Office. It is funded by the Arts Council Ireland's in the Open/Faoin Spéir programme and Laois County Council.
Photographer Alf Harvey captured some of the fun in the Laois town on camera on March 27. SCROLL THROUGH THE PICTURES ABOVE.
