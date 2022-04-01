Search

01 Apr 2022

IN PICTURES: Amazing GreenSchools projects in small Laois school

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

01 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

A small Laois primary school is working wonders to achieve their Green Flag status.

The children at St Joseph's National School in Borris-in-Ossory are working hard to learn more about oceans, biodiversity, litter and bugs. 

They are working hard to achieve their eighth Gree Flag, for Marine Environment. While Laois might be far from the sea, there is plenty to learn and to do.

The school has a colourful Green School display on show with the theme Marine Environment & litter. 

The children made projects about marine intervention & the effect it has on the environment.

In caring for the environment, they have also planted vegetables and pollinator friendly flowers. 

They have also painted minibeasts for the school garden, and made a beautiful gown for St Brigid, with the dress made from recycled sweet wrappers. 

RTÉjr presenter, Australian naturist Dale Treadwell has even paid a special visit to help. 

Margaret O Leary is their Green Schools co-ordinator.

"Dale visited our school to plant vegetables, bee friendly plants and to learn about Biodiversity," she said.

"We are so proud of all the children in our school. Spring is a busy season and yet the children of St. Joseph's NS have been working hard to work towards our eighth Green Schools flag on Marine Environment.  The children are so enthusiastic about Green schools and love to help out with each new project.

"We are involved in Picker Pals and gave bern learning how litter can end up in the ocean and the effect it has on marine life there. We made food chains using tree discs to learn about how each plant and animal is connected.

"We collect used batteries with Weee Recycling group. We are also doing Picker Pals national litter picking program," she said.

