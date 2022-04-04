IN PICTURES: Queen of the Plough Anna May McHugh help Ukraine at her local ploughing match in Laois

Members of Ballylinan & District Ploughing in Laois gathered at the weekend for their annual ploughing match.
Local woman and National Ploughing Championships Managing Director Anna May McHugh was among those present at the event which also saw a donation made to the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.
Photographer Alf Harvey went along for the Leinster Express to capture the event on camera.
