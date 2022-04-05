In PICTURES: Arts is a breath of fresh air in Laois town

Dunamaise Arts Centre hosted and a local festival of the arts in Abbeyleix in collaboration with Laois County Council

The event on Sunday, April 3 was part of the re:CENTRING Laois which is funded by the Arts Council’s Faoin Spéir/In the Open initiative

Curated by Emily Kilkenny-Roddy, the Main Square was hive of activities with performances by the towns inimitable folk group Abbeyfolk followed by various performances by local groups including Laois Youth Dance Ensemble, Ohr Dance Company, Abbeyleix N.S. and Music Generation Trad Group.

Local musicians Alannah and Jonathon Murray took to the stage for sumptuous jazz tunes while Aileen Donovan and Abbeyleix FETC delivered a talk on arts.

Brian Killeen and Shadybird also provided some musical information with with dance artist Sibeal Killeen, with accompanied by Goitse supergroup founders and members Áine McGeeney and Colm Phelan astounded with Afro Brazilian dance performance by Criola Dance .

The day also featured Yoga workshops will take place at The Mind & Body House which will feature live accompaniment by percussionist Dale McKay and harpist Siobhan Buckley. There was also a series of basket weaving workshops in the Community Gardens, run by Cathy Hayden.

The day also featured arts/crafts market and small food market in the main square as well as walkabout performances by circus artist Maria Corcoran of Circo Coranco.

re:CENTRING Laois has been bringing a range of free arts events across seven months, to open spaces and venues in seven towns across Laois including Stradbally, Abbeyleix, Rathdowney, Portarlington, Mountrath, Mountmellick and Portlaoise. Curated by seven artists, who are leaders in their field of expertise, programmes in each town will feature a colourful mix of music, theatre, visual art, dance, poetry and film for all to enjoy.

The artists curating the project include musicians Jack L and Siobhan Buckley, dancer Emily Kilkenny Roddy, poet Pat Boran, circus and street theatre artist Maria Corcoran, visual arts curator Kevin Kavanagh and filmmaker Ken Wardrop.

re:CENTRING Laois is a county wide arts initiative developed by Dunamaise Arts Centre, in partnership Music Generation Laois and Laois Arts Office and is funded by the Arts Council Ireland’s In the Open / Faoin Spéir programme and Laois County Council.

Photographer Alf Harvey captured the event on camera.