11 Apr 2022

IN PICTURES: Laois Offaly Autism rainbow day

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

09 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Laois and Offaly celebrated Rainbow Day on Friday, the new annual fundraiser for Autism support across the two counties.

Laois Offaly Families for Autism organise the day, when schools and businesses are encouraged to wear bright colours and make a donation of €1 or more towards their work. Rainbow adorned collection buckets also gathered the donations on counter tops around the counties.

LOFFA supports some 100 families of children with autism including subsidising therapies and organising days out and support meetings. 

Half a million euro for inclusive playground upgrades will 'benefit every child' - O'Gorman

Holy Family Junior School raised €800 on the day thanks to their pupils.

"A big thank you to all teachers, staff, parents and of course all the pupils in Holy Family Junior School who ended up with a total donation of €800 to LOFFA. The sunshine class are so lucky to have such as amazing teacher, Louise is one of a kind, she is all about inclusion. Every child in the junior school knows & gets to spend time with our kids in the sunshine class. Their SNAs Pauline, Martina & Emma are also fantastic, the kids adore them all," LOFFA said in thanks. 

Portarlington and Tullamore Credit Unions also celebrated the day in colourful style, with a final total yet to be totted up.

A Roscrea playgroup made this lovely video.

