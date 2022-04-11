In Pictures: Sports and wellbeing events at Laois secondary school

Knockbeg College hosted a Wellbeing day on last Friday 8th April, with Portlaoise's Cycle Against Suicide Ambassador, Christy Bannon, and five-time Irish National boxing champion and Kildare Mental Health Advocate, Eric Donovan, kickstarting the day.
Physical Activity participation was the central theme, with activities such as volleyball, table tennis, yoga, team skiis and sack races to name but a few. A bake sale was also planned for the day, with all funds raised going to Pieta House.
The day also marked the return of the internal Athletics competitions at the Laois secondary school. Oran O'Callaghan (senior), Alex Craig (junior), and Kamal-Deen Olukoya (1st year), took home the major prizes. Well done to all involved.
