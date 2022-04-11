IN PICTURES: Portlaoise College students flying fun at Festival of Flight

Portlaoise College students participated in an aviation workshop during the Festival of Flight in the town.
As part of the festival, Portlaoise schools were the opportunity to take party in workshops looking at all aspects of flight, from how butterflies wings work to how super-heroes fly.
Photographer Alf Harvey went along for the Leinster Express to capture the event on camera.
