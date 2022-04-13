In Pictures: Laois Jobs Fair returns to Portlaoise and proves a great success

Following a hiatus as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Laois Jobs Fair returned to the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise on Tuesday, April 12.

Sponsored by Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) and Local Enterprise Office Laois, there were 40 exhibitors in attendance on the day from Laois and neighbouring counties, offering 100s of roles across a range of sectors such as accountancy, construction, engineering, IT, manufacturing, healthcare and hospitality, to name but a few.

An invitation was also extended to the Ukrainian community who have recently moved to Ireland, with the Ukrainian Hub and three translators consistently busy throughout the day with great interest in training and employment opportunities.

Laois Chamber CEO, Caroline Hofman, described this year’s Laois Jobs Fair as a tremendous success.

“This was Laois Chamber’s first big in-person event in over two years and offered employers and employees the opportunity to connect again face-to-face. We had a superb array of businesses exhibiting and showcasing the exceptional employment opportunities available in Laois. The event has received a really positive response and feedback from our exhibitors has been extremely positive, with a high standard of candidates filing through the doors.

"Laois has a skilled and talented workforce, which can be attributed to our close proximity to third-level education and the excellent apprenticeship, training and upskilling opportunities with the LOETB. Local Enterprise Office Laois also offer a suite of financial and training supports to businesses located in the county, and this was also showcased on the day".

She said: "I would also like to take the opportunity to thank our three Ukrainian translators who were so welcoming and helpful throughout the day – Oksana, Polina and Alona. We look forward to returning again in 2023!”

The Laois Hub Collective also exhibited on the day, showing the opportunities for remote working throughout the county. Interview rooms were also provided for jobseekers and employers alike.

President of Laois Chamber, Alison Browne, added: “Laois Chamber would like to thank all businesses who supported and attended Laois Jobs Fair. It was a great opportunity for Laois Chamber to help businesses find new employees and highlight the varied types of employment available in the county.

"The Ukrainian Hub was a great success and many were able to find jobs on the day. This was the highlight of the event. Laois companies were very welcoming and offered great opportunities to the Ukrainian people.

"Overall, contacts were made, CVs collected, Laois businesses had a platform to meet potential new employees and it was a worthwhile event for people to attend. Many thanks to the LOETB and LEO Laois who always give us great support.”

Honor Deevy, Acting Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Laois, said: “The Local Enterprise Office Laois is delighted to support the Laois Jobs Fair which is a great initiative of Laois Chamber. This is an excellent Forum for assisting employees meet potential employers as well as training agencies and HR specialists. It is a great opportunity to showcase the wide range of business supports, training and mentoring available through the Local Enterprise Office.”

If you were unable to attend in-person, exhibitors on the day and roles available can still be found on www.laoisjobsfair.ie