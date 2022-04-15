Search

15 Apr 2022

IN PICTURES: Laois town yarn bombed for Easter

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

15 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

A group of crafty women in a Laois town have yarn bombed the place for Easter, with these gorgeous woolly chicks, eggs and bunnies and even Harry Potter.

Mountmellick Yarn Bombers were up with the dawn this week to surpise decorate the town with their crafty creations, all free and all for the pure joy of it.

"How do you like your eggs in the morning? Cos we have pretty colourful ones on the menu for you!

"Up at the crack of dawn again, us early birds hope you like our eggstavaganza and wish you all a very hoppy Easter.

"Saying thank you to all who helped us make this a sunny-side-up process, will follow later. Already fuelled by yarny eggcitement, now we are off to to The Hare’s Corner for our traditional fry-up. Scrumdiddly!," the ladies announced.

Electric Picnic ticket raffle in aid of Laois child with leukaemia

No better spot to plan a family Easter Egg hunt, the installation focuses on the plaza outside Mountmellick Community Arts Centre, with a special little extra display on the rails of the Forum Hostel which is currently home to Ukraininan refugees.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media