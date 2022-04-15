IN PICTURES: Laois town yarn bombed for Easter

A group of crafty women in a Laois town have yarn bombed the place for Easter, with these gorgeous woolly chicks, eggs and bunnies and even Harry Potter.

Mountmellick Yarn Bombers were up with the dawn this week to surpise decorate the town with their crafty creations, all free and all for the pure joy of it.

"How do you like your eggs in the morning? Cos we have pretty colourful ones on the menu for you!

"Up at the crack of dawn again, us early birds hope you like our eggstavaganza and wish you all a very hoppy Easter.

"Saying thank you to all who helped us make this a sunny-side-up process, will follow later. Already fuelled by yarny eggcitement, now we are off to to The Hare’s Corner for our traditional fry-up. Scrumdiddly!," the ladies announced.

No better spot to plan a family Easter Egg hunt, the installation focuses on the plaza outside Mountmellick Community Arts Centre, with a special little extra display on the rails of the Forum Hostel which is currently home to Ukraininan refugees.