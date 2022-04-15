In Pictures: Laois Public Participation Network meet again

Laois Public Participation Network hosted the first face to face Midlands Regional Meeting since the Covid 19 restrictions.

The MRPPN allows the PPNS of the Midlands to share information and work in collaboration on projects and policies. The MRPPN is an invaluable network for PPN’s based in the Midlands. The meeting of the Midlands Regional PPN took place in Castle Durrow on Thursday, April 7.



Laois PPN Secretariat Member, Paddy Buggy said: “It was a great privilege to welcome to Laois for our first in-person meeting in two years the PPN representatives of counties Kildare, Offaly and Westmeath. The event was a great success with topics pertinent to people’s lives discussed and actions agreed.”



Resource Worker with Laois PPN, Dan Bergin said: “It was fantastic to be able to meet with our colleagues from the PPNs in Kildare, Offaly and Westmeath in the wonderful setting of Castle Durrow. Vincent Booth, Laois PPN Secretariat Member and Secretary of Portlaoise Tidy Towns gave a visual presentation on the transformative work carried out by Portlaoise Tidy Towns in collaboration with Laois County Council over the last 10 years. This work cumulated in Portlaoise being recognised nationally in 2021 at the IBAL Awards and the Tidy Town Awards. The MRPPN is a great forum for PPN’s in the Midlands to share ideas and work together to achieve common goals.”

Laois PPN consists of over 650 Member Groups from the Community, Social Inclusion and Environmental Pillars. All groups registered with Laois PPN are given the opportunity to attend Laois PPN events. Any group wishing to join Laois PPN can do so by completing the application on the Laois PPN website www.laoisppn.ie