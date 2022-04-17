Turf protest or advertising on busy Laois Offaly road?

The 2022 turf cutting season hasn't begun and is in doubt but that hasn't stopped someone in Laois advertising the fuel for sale over Easter.
A tractor with a trailer load of turf was parked up on the busy N80 road near Mountmellick at the turn off for Geashill and Kilcavan.
It's possible that the move could also be a type of protest against the proposed ban on turf sales by the Green Party leader and Minister Eamon Ryan.
His fellow Green Party Minister is Laois Offaly based Minister Pippa Hackett who happens to live in Geashill 10 kms from the junction where the tractor and trailer were parked up.
