20 Apr 2022

Portlaoise St Patrick's Day Committee says thanks

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

20 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

The Portlaoise St Patrick’s Day Committee wish to thank the Laois Community for supporting the two-day St Patrick’s Street Festival on March 17 and 18. 

The two-day festivities consisted of street traders, Irish music: jugglers; acts; bands such as Paper Planes, the AJs and the Vaults, baton twirls, buskers, street entertainers and much, much more. 

In addition to Irish coloured bunting, the Main Street was an array of the Ukrainian blue and yellow colours to show solidarity and support for Ukraine which was at war with Russia.  

The St Patrick’s Day committee consists of old and new members who have been meeting weekly in Portlaoise Parish Centre.  The members include Chairperson, Dominic Dunne; Secretary, Pauline Flanagan; Events Co-Ordinator, Michael Delaney; Treasurer Eugene McDonagh, PRO Paul Downey, Christy Bannon, Frank Ward, Councillors Catherine Fitzgerald and Noel Tuohy. 

The committee were grateful to all local businesses and communities who helped to make this a memorable event. Particular mention was given to Laois County Council for their support. The committee also expressed gratitude to Downtown Portlaoise and Kavanagh’s for their support. Finally, Portlaoise Tidy Towns were commended for cleaning up each evening following the festivities.   

News

