Portlaoise and Portarlington Laois County Final rematch at Laois schools Gaelic Football fesitval

Cumann na mBunscol 2018. Picture: Alf Harvey
Schools from Portlarington and Portlaoise will reprise the Laois County Senior Gaelic Football of 2021 when the two teams take to the field at the Laois Cumann na mBunscol 2022 Finals.
The boys from Scoil Phadraig in Port take on the lads from the Holy Family school in The Town at 11am on Tuesday April 26 in the first finals since the pandemic struck.
Schools from right around Laois will participate in the féile of schools Gaelic football supported by Allianz which run over two days on April 26 and 27 in the hallowed turf of O'Moore Park, the Laois GAA HQ in Portlaoise.
A total of 24 finals will be played over two days and there'll be lots of coverage in the Leinster Express edition of Tuesday, May 3. See the full list of fixtures below.
