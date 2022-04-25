Forest Fest attracts more acts for biggest show of the Laois summer

The organisers of the newest summer festival in Laois - the Forest Fest have lined up six more acts for the big show in June.

With over 30 acts already on the programme Forest Fest today has added six more which will certainly confirm the event’s credentials as the soundtrack of the summer of ’22.

Three Underneath, Strings n’ Things, The Barley Mob, Manden Express, Flublah and Ares Redemption are the six new acts added to the Forest Fest programme this weekend.

“We set out to make Forest Fest a fun event which would capture the spirit of the summer where people could celebrate and socialise and let their hair down again after an absence of festivals since 2020. We also wanted to showcase a broad spectrum of music, the best talent on the live music scene as well as provide a platform for the best of emerging acts, and the six bands we have added encapsulate that ethos and those objectives,” explained Forest Fest promoter, Philip Meagher.

“And we’re not done yet. We have been working tirelessly to ensure that Forest Fest is the festival that everyone is talking about, that it’s the festival that engages and entertains with the best of establishing bands and the most exciting of emerging talent. We also want to have fun and give great value-for-money to families and music fans,” he said.

Alongside the stunning music programme unveiled for the July festival the Forest Fest team are currently collaborating with other partners to develop and equally impressive fringe festival line-up, arts programme and some captivating children’s entertainment and family fun.

“It’s all going to add up to a most memorable, exciting and entertaining weekend in Laois which is already attracting fans from all over the country with a brilliant uptake of the Festival Club, weekend and camping tickets, which are heading towards selling out in advance of the event,” outlines Mr Meagher.

With today’s additions to the line-up Forest Fest fans can look forward to a veritable feast of music with grunge, contemporary folk, reggae, Afro-beats, soul, and rock, all in the diverse mix from Three Underneath, Stings n’ Things, The Barley Mob, Manden Express, Flublah, and Ares Redemption.

You can see why the Hot Press and RTE music critics are raving about these artists and why they are amassing such a fan base when you check out their profiles on our website www.forestfest.ie

“All of these acts are a fantastic addition to our line-up; they will bring something special to the Forest Fest party in July and we’re delighted to have them on board. And there’s more to come…” according to Mr Meagher.

Previously confirmed acts for Forest Fest in Emo village on July 22, 23 and 24 are - The Stunning, The 4 of Us, Jack L, Something Happens, King Kong Company, Cathy Davey, Damien Dempsey, Hothouse Flowers, Hermitage Green, Harvest, Thumper, Hamsandwich, The Riptide Movement, Soda Blonde, Paddy Casey, Greenshine, Mundy, Lisa Lambe, Strand, Inni-K, Walk The Line, The Lost Messiahs, AIS, Stockton’s Wing, Eileen Gogan, Pogueology, The Big Spoon, Carpark Sci-Fi, Pearly Whites, Paper Planes, Dopamine.

The festival organisers have confirmed that Forest Fest will also be served by a shuttle bus service from surrounding towns and hotels for the convenience and safety of fans.

The running order, timetable and festival site map with full food court, refreshments and fringe events will be published in advance of the festival.

The day-by-day line-up along with all band profiles and ticketing information is available from www.forestfest.ie

You can keep up to date with Forest Fest on social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.