Schools Gaelic Football festival underway at Laois GAA HQ in Portlaoise

Cumann na mBunscol 2022. Picture: Denis Byrne
The Laois Cumann na mBunscol 2022 schools Gaelic Football Finals have thrown in at Laois GAA's HQ in Portlaoise.
Boys and girls from schools from right around Laois are participating in the féile supported by Allianz which run over two days on April 26 and 27 in the hallowed turf of O'Moore Park.
A total of 24 finals will be played over two days and there'll be lots of coverage in the Leinster Express edition of Tuesday, May 3. See the full list of fixtures below.
