IN PICTURES: Laois school to stage Aladdin musical in Dunamase Theatre

The Transition Year students at a Laois secondary school are preparing for the return of a school musical for the first time in three years.

Scoil Chríost Rí girls will take to the Dunamase Arts Centre stage in May to stage Aladdin and his Magic Lamp, packed with favourite tunes like A Whole New World, One Jump Ahead and Arabian Nights.

Aladdin and Jasmine take us all on a magical journey through the streets of Agrabah, meeting the amazing genie in the lamp. Meanwhile the evil Jafar and Lago, his sidekick, are plotting to rule Agrabah. Follow Aladdin on his quest to win the heart of the girl of his dreams.

This colourful show features all the students of Scoil Chríost Rí Transition Year and promises to be a feast for the eyes and have you singing all of the toe tapping Broadway tunes.

Student Eimear Whelan is on the musical promotion committee, as well as performing on stage as Kassim.

"We have put so much hard work into this musical and can't wait to put on a show for the town," she said.

The full cast are: Aladdin: Emma Ramsbottom. Jasim: Brinda Irani. Genie: Ciara Bartley. Kassim: Eimear Whelan. Omar: Alison Dalton. Babkak: Leah Smullen. Sultan: Tara Ring. Jafar: Emma Tuohy. Iago: Róisín Bracken. Isir: Mary O’ Brien. Manal: Hannah Guinan. Rajah: Sharon Karki. Apple Vendor: Nora Alastal. Razoul: Khetmani Behan.

The Director is Karen Hackett, the choreographer is Lea Carroll and assistant directors are Mary O’ Brien and Tara Ring.

Their show runs from Tuesday to Thursday, May 10,11 and 12 in the Dunamaise Theatre. There are matinees for local schools in the mornings, with evening shows at 7.30pm. Students/OAPs €12. Adults €14.

Tickets are on sale now from the Dunamaise website.