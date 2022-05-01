IN PICTURES: Laois Paralympian Gary O'Reilly honoured by Civic Reception

Laois Paralympic medal winner Gary O'Reilly was honoured with a Civic Reception for his achievements this week.
Portlaoise native Gary and a huge gathering of supporters including his granny, parents, fiancée and siblings filled Laois County Council chambers where he received his honours.
Scroll through our photos by photographer Michael Scully.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.