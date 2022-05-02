Search

02 May 2022

IN PICTURES: Cyclists take back Main Street of Laois Offaly town

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

02 May 2022 8:33 PM

Cyclists of all ages took back the Main Street of their Laois Offaly town last weekend, in a united effort to seek safer cycling.

A 'Critical Mass' cycling event took place in Portarlington on Saturday, April 30.

A large group of all ages got pedalling on a 7km fun, safe cycle around the town centre. 

It was organised by Portarlington Sustainable Energy Community group, who call for safer cycling for all ages and abilities.

"People of all ages and abilities should have the opportunity to safely cycle in their town. This event aims to promote safe cycling for all while having fun for all the family at the same time.

"We are calling on Laois and Offaly County Councils to improve cycle infrastructure for all, including;
1. Safe segregated cycle lanes throughout the town centre
2. 30kmh speed limits for zones where segregated lanes are not feasible
3. Traffic calming measures to make the town safer for all road users," the group say.

The event was hosted by Solas Eco Garden Centre, and aligned to the Critical Mass worldwide cycle movement.

Scroll through oue gallery of photographs by Michael Scully.

