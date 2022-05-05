IN PICTURES: Dream Italy holiday for Laois Transition Year students

For the first time in three years, Laois Transition Year students got to enjoy a European trip as part of their gap year.

Students at Mountrath Community School enjoyed a memorable trip to Italy recently.

The TY students embarked in April on a stunning and exciting cultural school tour to Verona, Venice, Lake Garda and the Gardaland theme park.

It was a time for culture, history, sight seeing, shopping and more for the lucky group and their teachers.

Mary Gannon is the TY coordinator.

"It was a much anticipated trip, post pandemic, for the students. Magical memories were made by all on their European excursion," she said.

Aidan McGuinness is the history teacher.

"Many of the students loved the ancient medieval city of Verona, with its enchanting artworks, architecture and fascinating markets," he said.

Student Aoife Cunningham was one of them.

"It was the best place for shopping and sampling the decadent Italian pizzas. We loved Verona," she said.

Student Lucy Donnery said that Venice was so crowded but so memorable.

"We all loved the gondola experience, meandering through the canals, taking in the atmosphere, which was electrifying," she said.

Student Jack Feeney added that his highlight was the magical and powerful trips on the rollercoaster in Gardaland theme park. Charlie Donnery said that the rollercoasters there were famed for being some of the largest in Europe, and the experience was "fast, terrifying but so much fun".

Student Padraig Carroll said that he really enjoyed spending time with his friends,

"The hotel dining was fabulous, there was lots of ice cream, cakes and pizza for all. I especially enjoyed the Legoland water park, the ocean tunnel and sea life Aquarium at Gardaland," he said.