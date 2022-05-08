Search

08 May 2022

IN PICTURES: Presentations to winners of Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2022

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

08 May 2022 6:33 PM

The worthy winners of the 12th Annual Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2022 gathered in person to receive their awards this week, following the virtual ceremony streamed live last February 11.

Scroll through our gallery of photographs by Michael Scully.

Over the past 12 years, Laois County Council in association with Laois Public Participation Network (PPN) have celebrated the incredible work of volunteers in Laois. The Leinster Express is honoured to be media partner at this year's awards.

In total, 52 nominations were received across eight categories. 

The winners are: 

Covid 19 Community Response Award: Portlaoise Order of Malta

Environment Runner-up Award: Johanna Mc Donald Steenkist 

Environment Award:  Abbeyleix Tidy Towns

Social Inclusion Runner-up Award: Laois branch Down Syndrome Ireland

Age Friendly Award: Portarlington Social Services

Unsung Hero Runnner-up Award: Gina Reidy

Unsung Hero Award: Michael Gorman

Covid 19 Community Response -Runner-up Award: PATH 

Age Friendly Runner-up Award: Portlaoise Active Retirement Association

Health and Activity Award: Teach Tom - The Thomas Hayes Trust. 

Arts, Culture & Heritage Runner-up Runner-up Award: Mountrath Youth Theatre Group 

Arts, Culture & Heritage Award: Colonel James Fitzmaurice Commemoration Society

Healthy & Active Community Runner-up Award: Portlaoise Musical Society

Children & Youth Runner-up Award: Ballyroan Blue Stars Juvenile Basketball Club

Children & Youth Award: Oughaval Athletic Club

