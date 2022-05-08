IN PICTURES: Presentations to winners of Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2022

The worthy winners of the 12th Annual Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2022 gathered in person to receive their awards this week, following the virtual ceremony streamed live last February 11.
Scroll through our gallery of photographs by Michael Scully.
Over the past 12 years, Laois County Council in association with Laois Public Participation Network (PPN) have celebrated the incredible work of volunteers in Laois. The Leinster Express is honoured to be media partner at this year's awards.
In total, 52 nominations were received across eight categories.
The winners are:
Covid 19 Community Response Award: Portlaoise Order of Malta
Environment Runner-up Award: Johanna Mc Donald Steenkist
Environment Award: Abbeyleix Tidy Towns
Social Inclusion Runner-up Award: Laois branch Down Syndrome Ireland
Age Friendly Award: Portarlington Social Services
Unsung Hero Runnner-up Award: Gina Reidy
Unsung Hero Award: Michael Gorman
Covid 19 Community Response -Runner-up Award: PATH
Age Friendly Runner-up Award: Portlaoise Active Retirement Association
Health and Activity Award: Teach Tom - The Thomas Hayes Trust.
Arts, Culture & Heritage Runner-up Runner-up Award: Mountrath Youth Theatre Group
Arts, Culture & Heritage Award: Colonel James Fitzmaurice Commemoration Society
Healthy & Active Community Runner-up Award: Portlaoise Musical Society
Children & Youth Runner-up Award: Ballyroan Blue Stars Juvenile Basketball Club
Children & Youth Award: Oughaval Athletic Club
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.