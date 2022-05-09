Search

09 May 2022

IN PICTURES: Music Generation Laois on stage in Stradbally

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

09 May 2022 10:33 PM

Music Generation Laois put on two amazing shows for appreciative packed audiences last weekend in Stradbally.

Music at the Malthouse featured the talents of special guests Tim Edey, Maire Rankin and Eric Wright, presented by Music Network in partnership with Baltimore Fiddle Fair. They performed on Friday night, May 6.

Then on Saturday night, Michael Rooney and June McCormack performed along with Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra, Music Generation Waterford, The Harpettes and Music Generation Laois Trad Group.

Scroll through our gallery of great photos by Michael Scully. 

