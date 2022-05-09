IN PICTURES: Music Generation Laois on stage in Stradbally

Music Generation Laois put on two amazing shows for appreciative packed audiences last weekend in Stradbally.
Music at the Malthouse featured the talents of special guests Tim Edey, Maire Rankin and Eric Wright, presented by Music Network in partnership with Baltimore Fiddle Fair. They performed on Friday night, May 6.
Then on Saturday night, Michael Rooney and June McCormack performed along with Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra, Music Generation Waterford, The Harpettes and Music Generation Laois Trad Group.
Scroll through our gallery of great photos by Michael Scully.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.