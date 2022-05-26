IN PICTURES: Schoolchildren saddle up for weekly Portlaoise cycle bus

Children in Portlaoise are now taking to their bicycles safely to get to school together.
Portlaoise Cycle Bus organised by Laois County Council launched during Laois Bike Week last week. It is aimed at giving parents and kids the opportunity to try cycling to school while supported by experienced cyclists.
It will be repeated every Wednesday until the end of the school year this June. See route below story.
The route goes from Kilminchy via the Borris Road and People’s Park to the Summerhill school campus, home to Portlaoise Educate Together NS, Gaelscoil Phort Laois and Maryborough NS.
The end point is a short bikelane ride away also from the Holy Family school campus, so the cycle bus has the potential of taking hundreds of cars off the roads.
Photos by Denis Byrne
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.