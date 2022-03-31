Search

31 Mar 2022

PICTURES | Unveiling of 'Circle of Courage' sculpture in Clonfin

Reporter:

Newsroom

31 Mar 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The sculpture ‘The Circle of Courage’ was unveiled during a ceremony at Clonfin on Sunday.

The piece is the creation of distinguished Longford artist Gary Robinson.

It was commissioned last year by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services as a Decade of Centenaries project.

The unveiling was performed by Cllr Peggy Nolan, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council. She spoke about how the men who served at Clonfin had played such an important part in the fight for our independence.

Gary Robinson outlined the symbolism of the piece and spoke about the courage of all who took part in the action. He thanked everyone involved in the project, including the Clonfin Commemoration Committee, which was supportive of it from the beginning.

Gretta Devaney, Chairperson, spoke on behalf of the committee and thanked Gary for his work on the sculpture.

At Gary’s suggestion, special pieces, similar to parts of the sculpture, were presented to representatives of the families of members of the North Longford Flying Column.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media