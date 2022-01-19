Aherlow community comes out in force to remember Ashling Murphy

The community of Aherlow came out in force in solidarity with the family of Ashling Murphy who was murdered while out for a run in county Offally and was laid to rest on Tuesday.
Aherlow ICA organised a vigil held in memory of Ashling on Saturday last.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.