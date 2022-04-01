Historical hall in Killurney is connecting to the future

As you step into Killurney Hall, its history is palpable. From the original open fireplace and wooden floorboards to the black and white photographs adorning the walls, there is a deep sense of honouring the past here.

Built in the foothills of Slievenamon entirely by the local people, Killurney Hall originally opened its doors as a school in the Autumn of 1889 with children coming from as far afield as Fethard to get an education. Miss Kate Callinan began operating a one-teacher school which quickly grew to cater for eight classes all sharing the one space.

Past pupils in the community today fondly remember collecting sticks for the fire and leaving milk bottles to warm on the hearth resulting in the occasional explosion of an overheated glass bottle.

In 1966, the building evolved into the local community hall when a more fit for purpose school was erected next door. Since then, a lot of care has been taken to preserve the hall, and the surrounding gardens reflect a true labour of love.

This is down to the work of the committee members of the Killurney Sports & Social Club, founded in 1971.

Throughout the last five decades, the hall has remained at the epicentre of its community hosting dances, music nights, table tennis, darts, various clubs, table quizzes and even a wedding.

Sadly, however, Covid put a stop to all activities leaving the hall empty and unused.

Not wanting this fantastic space to go to waste, the Sports & Social Club began to ask themselves, in what way could they move forward while retaining strong ties with the community. They asked how could they raise the much-needed funds to cover maintenance, heating and insurance costs.

The answer to their prayers came in the form of a phone call. After completing a funding application for a new kitchen extension to the hall, the committee was contacted by Mr Simon Howe, Tipperary County Council Broadband Officer. Killurney Hall had been identified as one of 21 key rural locations in Tipperary to become a Broadband Connection Point (BCP), benefiting from early connection to high-speed broadband.

Tipperary will see a state investment of €117 million in the new high-speed fibre network being rolled out by National Broadband Ireland. Broadband Connection Points will be pivotal in removing the existing digital divide between urban and rural communities. Killurney native and active committee member, Amanda Grant, was delighted to welcome this incredible initiative and the advantages it will bring to the community.

“Simon Howe is fantastic,” says Amanda, “There is no other word to describe him!”

With such support from the Tipperary County Council there has been a high uptake of Broadband Connection Points throughout the county, a fact that Digital Hub Manager, Marie Cox, believes is a credit to the commitment from communities such as Killurney whose members all participate voluntarily.

Killurney Hall has now become an interactive hub boasting high-fibre broadband with designated meeting spaces and ‘hot desks’ for any member of the public to use. The spacious hall allows for people to work comfortably in privately screened areas or in a more open plan with others. There are laptops, a printer and a projector available to use along with a fully equipped kitchen and bathroom facilities. All of these spaces are fully wheelchair accessible.

Booking access to the facility is easy - simply go to www.connectedhubs.ie and search for Killurney Sports & Social Club. Select your desired date and whether you require a ‘hot desk’ or a meeting space. A code will then be sent on which will allow the user to access the hall at any time within that 24-hour period. This gives the user the freedom to select working hours tailored to them, whether that’s early morning, during the day or in the evening. A ‘hot desk’ is currently priced at €10 a day while a meeting space costs just €5 for 2 hours. There is also an option to book the entire hall for the day for €50.

The jewel in the crown, however, is definitely the hall’s new state-of-the-art, interactive 65-inch screen. One of just nine of its kind in the county, this high-tech screen can be utilised as an independent device or linked to a laptop or mobile device to project information. It has touch screen and whiteboard capabilities and connects to apps such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams for a clear and comfortable online meeting experience.

The screen was unveiled last year to launch the National Pilot of the Digital Skills Training Programme, OurKidsCode. This programme is a joint project between Trinity College, Dublin and the National Parents Council and aims to support parents/guardians who wish to engage their primary-school children’s interest and activity in computing. The classes were a tremendous success and will be resuming this year with a view to starting a family computing club that can connect with other BCP centres nationwide enabling members to communicate and skill share.

Down the line the Sports & Social Club are also hopeful that the hall will become an e-health connection point where members of the community can come and use the high-tech screen for a private, real-time consultation with their health professional. This would be a huge advantage to people who struggle to travel from rural areas to attend appointments or check-ups in the capital and other large cities.

Killurney Hall is a hugely versatile space. As well as being a Broadband Connection Point it also caters to private functions and is starting to host events for the public again. Over the next few weeks, Uilleann Pipes workshops will be hosted by Na Piobairi Uilleann via the 65-inch screen, and there will be a Beginners Smartphone/Tablet course kicking off on Thursday 31st March at 7pm. Sports & Social Club membership is open to all at just €15 for a family for the year.

It is clear that without the tireless work of the Killurney Sports & Social Club and its committee members, this wonderful building would fall into the past. By taking on new initiatives and providing opportunities for people to connect, upskill and enjoy this space, the club is ensuring that Killurney Hall will continue to thrive and remain a relevant community facility for many years to come.

“The hall is here to be used,” says Amanda, “We want people to come in and use it…all are welcome!”

Killurney Hall will be hosting an open evening on Monday 4th April from 7pm to 9pm for all members of the public to come and see the range of facilities that are available.

For more information on upcoming courses/events visit Facebook @KillurneySportsAndSocial

Club or keep an eye on the community section in the Nationalist.