Loreto Clonmel celebrates 140th anniversary in style



The ongoing celebrations to mark the 140 th anniversary year of the Loreto Secondary School in Clonmel was marked by a spring concert earlier this month.

The scene was set by the magnificent backdrop with images of Mary Ward and Teresa Ball linked by an archway of 140 doves intertwined with the Loreto crest, all designed and constructed by Anthony Lawless.

Guests of honour included Clonmel’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor, many former staff members and past pupils together with Sister Bridie Mullins and Sister Margaret Quirke and Ms Mary Kennedy.

FULL HOUSE

The full house was welcomed by Mrs Mary Ryan, chairperson of the board of management and the evening drew to a close with words from Ms Caroline Clarke director of education and leadership at the Loreto Trust.

From beginning to end the night was filled with dance, drama, music, art, photographic images and storytelling.

The musical element of the night was launched by the school orchestra whose pieces included music from Strauss as well as Bill Haley and the Comets.

Musical acts included performances from students in 2nd year and 5th year as well as the school choir who performed This is Me from The Greatest Showman and You will be Found from Dear Evan Hansen.

Drama took centre stage when the transition year students performed extracts from All Shook Up. This group has qualified for the All-Ireland final of the light entertainment competition for second level schools.

The colour of their costumes was matched by the brightness of their smiles as they enjoyed every moment of their performance.

Dance of all genres from traditional Irish to contemporary was on display throughout the evening from first years to senior groups and included past and current students of the school.

The night was very special as video recordings and slide shows showcased the history of Loreto Clonmel over the decades.

Themes included sports, music, art, improvements in school buildings and the changing faces of staff members.

Video recordings of interviews with Sr Bridie Mullins, Sr Margaret Quirke and Mary Kennedy told their story of life in Loreto Clonmel as past pupils, principals and deputy principals.

The current management team of Anne McGrath and Sarah Rice told of their personal experiences of Loreto, these included the warmth of welcome, the importance of student leadership and the commitment of staff and students.

SPECIAL COMMUNITY

All of this makes for a great sense of family while belonging to a special community of learning.

The night was rounded off with two songs from the past pupils’ choir, a gentle rendition of Lily Allen’s Somewhere only we Know and a dramatic version of Africa by Toto, which began with a thunderstorm created by the unexpected use of body percussion.

This drew a very excited reaction from the audience leading to a well deserved rapturous round of applause.

A fitting ending to a magnificent celebration of Loreto education worldwide but in particular Loreto education in Clonmel.