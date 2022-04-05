Rehearsals underway in Clonmel for PRISM

Taking to the streets… rehearsals are underway in Clonmel for PRISM by award-winning street arts company, Spraoi who will transform the old parade ground at Kickham Barracks for three performances on April 8th, 9th and 10th
For more information on events go to www.spraoi.com
