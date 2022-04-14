GALLERY: From Nodstown to St Isidore's - Celebrating Boherlahan school's 50th anniversary

On Sunday afternoon last the community of Boherlahan filled every pew in the main aisle of the Church of the Immaculate Conception to celebrate the launch of a book which marks the Golden Jubilee of the building of the new school in the village.

From Nodstown to St Isidore’s was launched and it was exactly the book and occasion that you would expect from Boherlahan as both were to a very high standard.

The inspiring event was made all the more special by a remarkable publication which was the culmination of years of hard work and the brainchild of the current principal, the wonderful Mary O’Donnell - or Muinteoir Máire; as she is known.

The Covid-19 pandemic may have disrupted plans somewhat - but at last the work has been completed.

The book celebrates the school’s 50th anniversary after an amalgamation with Ardmayle National School saw it become St Isidore’s National School - which opened in 1971.

The blurb on the back offers a succinct outline of what to expect: “Fifty years later, we are celebrating the legacy of both schools. We hope this book will evoke fond memories of time spent with friends, shows you took part in or enjoyed, sporting activities and all the everyday moments that made up our school days.”

There are several articles across over 200 pages with pictures throughout the book also enhancing the readers’ experience; as faces and words loaded with memories fill every single page.

Teachers past and present are remembered fondly as well as principals with anecdotes about all of them aplenty.

Caretakers too are remembered and the book pays tribute to those people who looked after the school over the years, including: Mai Fogarty, Pauline and Bobby Gleeson, Albert and Noreen Murphy, and the current caretakers, Caroline and John Fitzgerald.

This remarkable piece of work is essential reading for any past pupil and for any school in the county who may wish to replicate the book for their own communities.

From Nodstown to St Isidore’s is an excellent example of how to do it right, how to do it well and how to do it together.

Huge credit has to go to the From Nodstown to St Isidore’s 50th Anniversary Book Committee which was made up of Pat Connolly, Anne O’Dwyer, Mairéad Tarrant, Mary O’Donnell and of course, The Nationalist columnist, JJ Kennedy.

The Board of Management also deserves a special mention for their support of the project and the 2022 Board includes: John Maher, JJ Kennedy, Brendan Ryan, Fr Joe Egan (PP), Tina O’Brien, Mary O’Donnell, Mairéad Tarrant and Mary Ryan.

The book was launched by DCU lecturer, Dr Maire Flynn - who also taught at the school from 1992 to 1996 and she gave a wonderful account of what the publication has to offer which stirred many memories and a few laughs.

After the launch, there were refreshments in St Isidore’s National School across the road from the church where people, teachers, principals and pupils past and present caught up with each other and had a chat over the “famous Boherlahan cup of tea”.

The book is currently on sale in the school and some outlets in Cashel and costs €10.