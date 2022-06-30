Gallery: Holycross FC girls are Munster U17 champions

Holycross FC 1

Park Rangers 0



A Roisin Dwan goal from the penalty spot after 16 minutes was the difference between the sides after a thrilling final played at the fantastic Turner's Cross venue, home to Cork City FC.



Holycross FC came into this game on the back of three away wins in the competition against Kildimo of Limerick, Skibbereen of Cork and Bohemians of Waterford which had them primed for this massive contest with the title of Munster Champions on the line.



The game kicked off in perfect conditions and it was Park Rangers who came out the sharpest in the early exchanges with the Holycross back line of Aoife OReilly, Holli Maher, Maebh Ryan and Kate Carr put under pressure but kept Rangers to long range shots. Indeed, they needed Roisin Dwan to claw one of these out as it headed for the top of the net with a fine save after ten minutes.



Holycross got into the game at this stage and Isabelle Carr was a real threat down the left wing with her blistering pace and Sarah Quinlan was getting her away at every opportunity. It was from one of these moves that Issy flew into the area and was taken out by the defender who just couldn't deal with the pace she arrived at and the referee pointed to the spot for an easy decision following the collision.



Holycross lost Issy at this stage and was a major upset to plans but they were lucky that they had the very impressive Louise McGrath fresh from her Gaynor cup duties to come on. Roisin Dwan stepped up and stroked the ball to the bottom left hand corner to the delight of the travelling Tipperary contingent.



Holycross continued to press but had to retreat a little as Park Rangers piled on the pressure but again the defence stood tall with Leah O'Keeffe and Faye Healy breaking up so many attacks in midfield.



Holycross needed half time to come as the intensity was unreal from the Waterford side as their best chance of the half clattered back off the crossbar and was smothered by Roisin to the relief of all in green and white. Half time 1-0.



After some encouraging words in the dressing room at half time Hoilycross never looked like conceding in the second half, limiting Park Rangers to long range frees and a few corners which the defence dealt with comfortably.



Miah Bourke was on a mission in the second 45 minutes and dominated the battle going forward with Sarah Quinlan and Hazel Ryan playing major parts in securing this victory. Rebecca Reardon and Caoimhe McGrath brought the fresh legs they needed late on to close out the game. There were scenes of great jubilation when the final whistle was blown to leave Holycross FC top of the pile in Munster. They had many heroes on the day but special mention to Miah, Kate, Roisin and Maebh who were brilliant.



To not concede a goal in the quarter final, semi final and final was the rock the victory in this competition was built on.

Many thanks to the supporters who travelled to witness Leah OKeeffe lift the Inaugural Munster Cup under 17 in front of her delighted team mates who worked tirelessly to bring it home.