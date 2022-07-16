SCT and Fleadh Results for Tipperary in 2022

Congratulations to all of Darragh Carey-Kennedy's students who received their Scrúdu Ceol Tíre (SCT) results this year.
Ciaran Brennan of Ballybye Comhaltas, Co. Offaly, received a Distinction in his SCT Grade 8 exam. Emma Fitzgerald of Nenagh received a Distinction in her SCT Grade 6 exam.
Emma's brother DJ, also won the under 12 Banjo competition at the Tipperary Fleadh Cheoil and he is pictured here with the cup.
Robert Lee of Templemore received Honours in his SCT Grade 6 exam.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.